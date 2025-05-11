Haryana CM directs to strengthening emergency response

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday issued directions to all the deputy commissioners (DCs) to ensure robust emergency management systems and prevent panic during critical situations even as India and Pakistan agreed for a ceasefire. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during a meeting regarding emergency response in Chandigarh on Saturday. (Sourced)

While reiterating that the government is fully committed to public safety, Saini held a high-level review meeting via video conferencing with the deputy commissioners (DCs), commissioners of police, superintendents of police (SPs) and administrative secretaries and emphasised proactive coordination, and swift responses as key priorities in case of any emergency.

Assuring the people of the state that there is no need to panic, as all essential commodities including food, medicine, fuel, and daily necessities are available in sufficient quantities across the state, Saini said that the government is closely monitoring every situation and has taken all necessary steps to ensure uninterrupted availability of essentials.

The chief minister urged citizens to stay calm, avoid hoarding, and rely only on verified information, adding that necessary action will be taken against those spreading rumours or creating artificial shortages. He stressed that misinformation often leads to panic-buying and inflated prices of essential food items. Authorities must ensure a calm atmosphere and take strict action against rumour-mongering.

Strict vigil on social media and misinformation

The chief minister directed that social media platforms should be closely monitored and said that necessary action will be taken against anyone found spreading false or provocative content that could disturb public peace.

“Misleading or panic-inducing news must be dealt with firmly,” said Saini urging the citizens to remain calm and not be swayed by rumours or misleading information being spread on social media regarding the current situation.

The chief minister also gave directions for the mapping of all 560 government and 600 private ambulances that are presently functional in the state. He said that the response time should be strictly within 5 to 7 minutes. In villages with a population of 5,000 or more, ambulance services must be ensured in coordination with local sarpanches and public representatives.

The chief minister directed that during blackouts, necessary arrangements must be made in high-rise buildings and that lifts must be kept operational especially for senior citizens and differently abled persons, enabling their safe evacuation in case of emergencies.