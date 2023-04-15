Wheat procurement: 932 cr disbursed to farmers in Haryana so far, claims CM Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said the state government has disbursed a sum of ₹932 crore to about 81,000 farmers for wheat procurement.

Khattar, in a statement, said that a payment file was generated on Saturday for disbursement ₹317 crore in the accounts of 24, 624 farmers and this payment will be initiated on April 17.

He said the state government is committed to procure every grain of wheat from the farmers at minimum support price and farmers are receiving payments for their procured crop within 48 to 72 hours. Along with this, timely lifting of the crop from the mandis has been ensured and all necessary arrangements have also been made for the farmers in the mandi. He said that in view of the interests of farmers, the Centre has relaxed the procurement norms of wheat during the procurement season 2023-24 in view of lustre loss or damage caused by grain breakage.

The procurement of mustard started in the state from March 20, while wheat, barley, and gram are being procured from April 1, 2023. The procurement is being done by procurement agencies viz. food supply, HAFED, HWC, and FCI in various mandis. The state government has opened 408 mandis/purchase centres for wheat, 103 mandis/purchase centres for mustard, 25 mandis for barley, and 11 mandis/purchase centres for gram.