At Jan Samvad event, Haryana CM Khattar counters e-tendering criticism

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s three-day Jan Samvad (public interaction) with rural dwellers of Kurukshetra district began on Monday where the CM countered the criticism of e-tendering initiative taken by the government.

On the first day, the chief minister covered Jhansa, Nalvi and Kharindwa villages and interacted with sarpanches from the nearby villages. He also told them about the benefits of the e-tendering system.

During the programme, the chief minister gave preference to village sarpanches to raise their issues and gave a patient hearing and assured on-the-spot redressal of most of their issues. However, he never missed an opportunity to criticise the sarpanches who were opposing e-tendering.

“This initiative is taken to strengthen panchayats and bring transparency in their work so that the developmental works can be done within a timeframe,” the chief minister said addressing the sarpanches at Nalvi village. Even whenever a sarpanch came to raise his or her demand, the chief minister asked them whether they were against e-tendering.

The chief minister told women sarpanches to raise their issues without hesitation. Taking a dig at the husbands of women sarpanches who work on their behalf, the CM said women sarpanches will raise their issues by themselves as their husband or representatives will not be allowed to speak.

Slams Cong for Dadupur-Nalvi canal

When the residents of Nalvi village raised the issue of waterlogging in around 300 acres of agriculture land in their village, the chief minister slammed the previous Congress government for the Dadupur-Nalvi canal project as the BJP government had decided to de-notify it in September 2017. “You are saying that waterlogging is an issue in your village, but do you know that the Congress government had approved a ₹3,000-crore project on the name of Dadupur-Nalvi canal,” he said.

Interacts with students

The students at the government school in Kurukshetra’s Tangaur village were taken for a surprise when they found the chief minister at their school. On his way to Nalvi village, the chief minister stopped the cavalcade at the government school of Tangaur village and had an interaction with the students.

He also reviewed the education system and management of the school. He also enquired about the education system, management and Swachhta Abhiyan in the school.

The chief minister said the BJP government in the state was working on the motto of ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’ and upholding the spirit for the welfare of the last man in the queue. “We have not only launched several public welfare schemes but also ensured its meticulous implementation at the grass-roots levels”, he added.

Says don’t believe in freebies

“There are some parties which promote freebies, but we don’t believe in offering freebies. Rather, we aim to make citizens self-reliant,” the chief minister said. He said that several programmes have been run by the government to increase the income of Antyodaya families.

‘Will ensure entire sunflower produce is procured on MSP’

The CM also stopped his convoy to have an interaction with sunflower farmers near Nalvi village. He appreciated the efforts of sunflower farmers for growing three crops in a year and said that the government will ensure that entire sunflower produce is procured on MSP.

Meanwhile, making a big announcement, the CM approved an amount of ₹2 crore for 16 development works to be executed in Jhansa village. He urged all the people present during the programme to share the problems and demands related to the development of their village on the Gram Darshan portal.

