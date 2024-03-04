 Haryana CM Khattar approves 113 projects worth over ₹121 crore - Hindustan Times
Haryana CM Khattar approves 113 projects worth over 121 crore

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 05, 2024 05:04 AM IST

The Haryana government on Monday decided to implement 113 new projects worth more than ₹121 crore under rural augmentation and mahagram scheme in Yamunanagar, Panchkula, Ambala, Faridabad, Jhajjar, Bhiwani and Dadri districts.

The Haryana government on Monday decided to implement 113 new projects worth more than 121 crore under rural augmentation and mahagram scheme in Yamunanagar, Panchkula, Ambala, Faridabad, Jhajjar, Bhiwani and Dadri districts.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar accorded administrative approval for these projects to be implemented by the public health engineering department. (HT File Photo)
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar accorded administrative approval for these projects to be implemented by the public health engineering department. (HT File Photo)

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar accorded administrative approval for these projects to be implemented by the public health engineering department.

An official spokesperson stated that two projects were approved under mahagram scheme, 108 projects under rural augmentation programme, and three under sewerage and sanitation.

The projects approved pertain to augmentation of water supply scheme, sewerage facility and sewage treatment plant, setting up of new district level wastewater testing laboratory and laying new water supply lines.

