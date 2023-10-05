Haryana CM Khattar hikes uniform, conveyance allowances for cops

During the passing out parade ceremony of probationary sub-inspectors at the Haryana Police Academy, Madhuban, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has announced a hike in the allowances for the cops and special benefits for the officials of the rank of assistant sub-inspectors, sub-inspectors and inspectors.

As per the details, the chief minister announced to increase ration money, uniform allowance, kit maintenance allowance, and commando diet money given to all police employees up to 2.5 times, for-example deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) will now get ₹10,000 yearly allowance instead of ₹5,000, whereas the monthly conveyance allowance for constables and head constables has been increased significantly from ₹120 to ₹720. Similarly, the ASIs, SIs, and inspectors will also see an increase in their conveyance allowance, and it will be fixed to ₹1,000 per month. Moreover, staff working at Haryana Police Training Centres will receive an additional 20% of their basic pay as a special allowance. This allowance will also be given to the employees who are on temporary duty as training staff in the training centres, said the chief minister.

Addressing a gathering of newly inducted cops, the chief minister called upon all police officers to remain unwavering in their dedication to public service and to collectively uphold the reputation of the entire police force. Khattar also said that the government was working on a plan to establish e-libraries in all police lines of the state to provide quality educational resources for the children of police personnel. The chief minister also inaugurated a five-day 72nd All India Police Wrestling Cluster event at the Haryana Police Academy, in which 36 teams and over 2,500 players are participating.

Star-ranking for police stations

The chief minister also suggested a star-ranking system for police stations, similar to the one used for police officers, to increase public confidence in the force. He said in this, star ranking should be given including categories like operation of the police station, working environment, cleanliness, beautification, and infrastructure. “If a police station gets stars from 1 to 7 for different parameters, the more the confidence of the citizens will increase towards that police station,” he added.

The chief minister shared the government’s plan of establishing an enforcement bureau to combat various crimes, including cases of power theft, illegal mining, excise crimes, illegal colonies and overloading.

Need to increase women representation in police force

Out of total 441 probationary sub-inspectors who took an oath of dedication to duty and public service, 61 were women. With the total strength of the women cops is around 10 %, improving the strength of the women cops seems an uphill task for the state government. But in his address, the CM stressed the need to increase the representation of women in the police force to 15%. He said the steps were taken to improve the strength of women cops and it is increased from 3% in 2014 to 10%. But the government’s aim is to reach 15 % representation, and the current batch of probationary sub-inspectors (with 13.83 percent women) contributes positively to this goal, he added.

Toppers awarded

The chief minister also acknowledged the outstanding achievements of probationary sub-inspectors of batch 20, Sachin Kumar, who secured the top position, was honoured with a certificate and a cash prize. Manjit, the second-place achiever, received a certificate and a cash reward, while Tina, who stood third, was also awarded a certificate and a cash reward.

