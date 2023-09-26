Haryana CM Khattar lays stone of 1,200-crore medical college in Yamunanagar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday laid the foundation stone of an upcoming medical college with 100 seats and 500 beds named after Guru Teg Bahadur in Yamunanagar’s Punjupur village. Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday laid the foundation stone of an upcoming medical college with 100 seats and 500 beds named after Guru Teg Bahadur in Yamunanagar’s Punjupur village. (HT File Photo)

The project on 21 acres of land, estimated to cost around ₹1,200 crore, will be completed in approximately 30 months.

The CM along with school education minister Kanwar Pal, additional chief secretary Dr Sumita Misra, DC Manoj Kumar and other officials inspected the layout project and performed “bhoomi pujan”.

Officials said that under the project, a 100-seat medical college, a 500-bedded hospital, a nursing college, and physiotherapy institute will be constructed.

Khattar said that the government is actively working on expanding healthcare services by establishing medical colleges and hospitals in every district and efforts are being made to make Haryana a beacon of health.

With a threefold surge in MBBS seats over the past nine years the state now offers 2,185 seats, which in 2014 were merely 700. Besides, the PG seats have also increased from 289 to 851.

A spokesperson said that from a modest ₹2,800 crore in 2014, the state’s health budget has surged to a whopping ₹9,647 crore in 2024-25 and the state government is also planning to establish five additional medical colleges and five nursing colleges.

Earlier in the day, Khattar flagged-off the last leg of the ongoing Drug-Free Haryana Cyclothon from Yamunanagar to Karnal.

With over 1,15,000 participants, the Cyclothon Yatra aspires to set a world record for its commitment to a drug-free Haryana with some participants, including individuals in their sixties, having cycled nearly 2,000 km.

The chief minister said that about 4 months ago, seized drugs worth ₹100 crore were destroyed in Haryana and to encourage citizens to participate in the battle against drug traffickers, a dedicated mobile number (90508-91508) has been established.