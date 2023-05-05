KARNAL: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said that any decision on BJP’s alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha and assembly elections will be taken at a suitable time. 2024 LS, Haryana assembly polls: Any decision on alliance at suitable time, says Khattar

Khattar made the remarks while reacting over reports that the BJP-JJP alliance may continue during the next year’s assembly and Lok Sabha polls.

“This was never an alliance of political parties, but we formed this alliance for the formation of the government. Also, the formation of alliance is part of the election strategy and a decision on it will be taken at the suitable time,” the chief minister said.

The BJP-JJP post-poll alliance was formed in 2019, after the BJP failed to get absolute majority and secured 40 seats in the 90-member assembly, down from 47 in 2014. While the Congress came in second with 31 seats and the JJP, which was formed before polls after a split in the Chautala clan, got 10 assembly seats.

Khattar’s reaction came after senior BJP leader and former Union minister Birender Singh also favoured that the BJP should contest the 2024 Haryana Assembly and Lok Sabha polls independently, saying that the party has built a ‘very strong’ base in the state and does not require anyone’s support.

Replying to a question over Hooda’s remark that Khattar has remembered rural population after eight years, the chief minister said, “Congress and Bhupinder Singh Hooda has lost its ground and that is why they are criticising the Jan Samvad programme as the people were telling us about the difference of the Congress regime and the present rule,” Khattar said.

Khattar inaugurates BJP office

Accompanied by Haryana BJP president OP Dhankar, the chief minister also inaugurated BJP office at his constituency here on Thursday.

Spread over 1,540 square feet, the office named as ‘Karna Kamal’ has been set up at Sector 9 in Karnal. Earlier, the office of the party was being operated from a rented building.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM claimed that the BJP has become the largest democratic party in the world as the number of active members of the party has crossed the total population of many countries.

“BJP workers should work hard on the ground and should take the policies and schemes of the government to the people,” he said.

Wrestlers’ matter is related to Delhi, says Khattar

Replying to a question regarding the ongoing tussle between Delhi Police and protesting wrestlers from Haryana at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, the chief minister said that the matter is related to Delhi.

The chief minister said that the allegations raised by the wrestlers are already being investigated and the issue could have been resolved through dialogue, instead of building pressure.