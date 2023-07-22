Haryana CM Khattar to start Jan Samvad after August 15

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said his public outreach Jan Samvad programme will be started again after August 15.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said his public outreach Jan Samvad programme will be started again after August 15. (Ayush Chopra)

Chairing a meeting with the seventh batch of chief minister’s good governance associates (CMGGAs), Khattar said that out of 14,039 grievances received on the Jan Samvad portal from five districts where the programme has been held so far, 13,730 have been marked and uploaded. He said the issues raised by people during Jan Samvad are being resolved through the portal.

The CM said that good governance associates should work with people on a personal level and inform the government about the problems and challenges faced by them. He also sought suggestions from the associates for implementation of public welfare schemes and the services.