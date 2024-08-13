Haryana CM lays foundation stone of shooting range, SIET in Panchkula

Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini on Monday laid the foundation stone for the upcoming shooting range and the State Institute of Engineering and Technology (SIET), in Sector 32, Panchkula. The shooting range will be constructed by the Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority (PMDA) on a piece of land measuring 13.75 acres in Sector 32 at a cost of ₹ 150 crore and will be completed in two years. (HT Photo)

The CM also announced to give an amount of ₹10 crore for the development of Panchkula assembly constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, Saini said both the projects will prove to be a milestone in the development of Panchkula. The two projects, whose foundation stone has been laid on the occasion of International Youth Day, will ensure a bright future for youth, he said.

The shooting range will be constructed by the Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority (PMDA) on a piece of land measuring 13.75 acres in Sector 32 at a cost of ₹150 crore and will be completed in two years. The shooting range measuring 10m x 25m x 50m will give Panchkula a distinct identity globally. The facility will come up on the land adjacent to commando training centre.

He said Haryana’s daughter Manu Bhaker and son Sarabjot Singh have brought glory to the country by winning bronze medals in shooting at the Paris Olympics. Players from Panchkula as well as other areas of Haryana and neighbouring states will also be able to practice in this shooting range, he added.

SIET to come up on 10 acres

The SIET will be built on 10 acres of land given by the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP). The construction of this institute will cost around ₹165 crore and will be completed in the next three years.

At present, engineering classes are being conducted in Government Polytechnic College, Sector 26. In the academic session 2024-2025, engineering seats have also been increased from 90 to 180.

“Admission in this government engineering college was started in 2023-2024 session and classes were started with 90 students at the Government Polytechnic College, Sector 26. From this year, courses in emerging technology such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, cyber security and robotics and automation are being started in the institute with an intake capacity of 180 students,” CM said.

Tiranga Yatra flagged off

CM Saini flagged off Tiranga Yatra from Kalka Mandi that concluded at the Kali Mata Temple in Kalka. Speaking on the occasion, he urged people to participate in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign by hoisting the tricolour at their homes and establishments.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Ranjit Uppal raised questions on participation of school children in the yatra. “The children both from government schools and private schools were made to stand on the roads in Kalka which is totally wrong,” he said.