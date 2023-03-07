Haryana CM ML Khattar asks zila parishads to work with honesty

Advising elected representatives of the zila parishads to discharge their duties with honesty and transparency, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday assured the zila parishads that there will be no shortage of funds for development works.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar assured that the state government will further strengthen the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs), and a separate engineering wing has been constituted in zila parishads. (HT Photo)

Presiding over the state-level meeting with district project managers; chairmen of zila parishads and chief executive officers regarding empowerment, increase in funds and work of zila parishads, the CM asked the zila parishads to make better plans for the beautification of every district so that citizens can get maximum benefits.

The development and panchayats minister, Devender Singh Babli, was also present in the meeting.

Assuring that the state government will further strengthen the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs), Khattar said a separate engineering wing has been constituted in zila parishads. He said ₹ 110 crore budget has been allotted to zila parishads.

He said that the buildings of zila parishads are under construction in two districts, and the construction work of buildings in two other districts will be started soon. The chief minister directed the CEOs to complete the task of selecting the land for the six district buildings at the earliest.

The CM said that along with the construction work of anganwadi centres and their maintenance, the zila parishads should monitor the mid-day meal scheme and give feedback.

“The process of door-to-door garbage collection should also be started soon for the cleanliness campaign. The zila parishads should ensure that separate disposal of biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste is done under the Solid Waste Management Scheme,” he said, adding that special emphasis should be laid on cleanliness in the villages.