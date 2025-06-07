Search Search
Saturday, Jun 07, 2025
Haryana CM Nayab Saini unveils 150 crore development package for Palwal

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 07, 2025 10:28 AM IST

Saini also unveiled plans for an international-standard sports complex in Palwal and ₹55 lakh upgrade of local indoor stadium, including soundproofing

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday announced a string of development projects worth around 150 crore for Palwal assembly segment, paving way for better roads, sports complex, education and civic amenities in the region.

The chief minister allocated <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50 crore for basic infrastructure development in Sector-21, Transport Nagar. (HT File)
The chief minister allocated 50 crore for basic infrastructure development in Sector-21, Transport Nagar.

At a public meeting in Palwal, Saini unveiled plans for an international-standard sports complex in Palwal and 55 lakh upgrade of local indoor stadium, including soundproofing.

The chief minister allocated 50 crore for basic infrastructure development in Sector-21, Transport Nagar, covering parking, rainwater drainage, sewerage systems and water supply. Additionally, 75 roads covering 152km in the Palwal assembly constituency, currently under warranty, will be repaired by the concerned agencies, he said.

An official spokesperson said that 38 crore was sanctioned for repairing 37km roads, and 40 crore for renovating 26 roads, covering 54km, across the constituency.

Saini also announced plans for a 66 KV substation in Mustafabad and a 220 KV substation in the Line Par area of Palwal subject to land availability. “Two new schools will be opened in Palwal city, in accordance with departmental norms and land availability,” he said.

Other announcements included construction of a new grain market outside the city, paving of kutcha streets in wards 1 to 10, and 5 crore for construction of community centres in villages across the constituency. Also, 5 crore was allocated for development works in the rural areas of the Palwal assembly constituency.

