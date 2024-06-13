 Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini approves 976 khel nurseries in state - Hindustan Times
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini approves 976 khel nurseries in state

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 13, 2024 07:52 AM IST

Earlier, the state government allotted 1,100 such khel nurseries each year. This number has been increased to 1,500 from FY 2024-25, with about 500 of these nurseries being managed by government coaches on government infrastructure.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini has approved the allotment of 976 khel nurseries across Haryana in government and private schools for the 2024-25 fiscal under the Khel Nursery scheme.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini has approved the allotment of 976 khel nurseries across Haryana in government and private schools for the 2024-25 fiscal under the Khel Nursery scheme. (HT File)
Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini has approved the allotment of 976 khel nurseries across Haryana in government and private schools for the 2024-25 fiscal under the Khel Nursery scheme. (HT File)

Earlier, the state government allotted 1,100 such khel nurseries each year. This number has been increased to 1,500 from FY 2024-25, with about 500 of these nurseries being managed by government coaches on government infrastructure.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

An official spokesperson stated that applications are invited annually from interested government and private schools/institutions with the essential requirement being the availability of a coach, adequate playground facilities and the ability to accommodate up to 25 players who will receive scholarships.

Under this scheme 1,500 per month scholarships are awarded for players in the 8 to 14 age bracket and 2,000 per month for players aged 15 to 19. Additionally, coaches of these Khel Nurseries receive an honorarium of up to 25,000 per month.

These nurseries cover 28 different sports disciplines and are spread across all districts of the state.

Saini to inaugurate Phase-2 of Hisar airport on June 20

Haryana civil aviation minister Dr Kamal Gupta said on Wednesday that chief minister Nayab Singh Saini will inaugurate various civil works of Phase-2 of the Hisar airport on June 20.

Gupta chaired a review meeting here with officers of the civil aviation department, Air Force (Ambala), and the Airport Authority of India (AAI) regarding the establishment of the Hisar Airport and Civil Enclave Ambala. He directed the officers to expedite the work in collaboration with the Ambala Air Force and the AAI regarding the Civil Enclave being established in Ambala.

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini approves 976 khel nurseries in state
