Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini to lead Panchkula Tiranga Yatra on May 13

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
May 13, 2025 10:40 AM IST

The yatra will commence from the open theatre at Yavanika Town Park, Sector 5, Panchkula, and will conclude at Major Sandeep Shankla Chowk, where Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and others will lay wreaths at the memorial

A ‘Tiranga Yatra - Deshbhakti ke naam’ (Tricolor Journey - In the name of patriotism) will be organised in Panchkula on Tuesday in honour of the armed forces.

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini will lead the procession, which is expected to witness participation from a large number of people. (HT Photo)
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini will lead the procession, which is expected to witness participation from a large number of people. (HT Photo)

The yatra will commence from the open theatre at Yavanika Town Park, Sector 5, Panchkula, and will conclude at Major Sandeep Shankla Chowk, where Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and others will lay wreaths at the memorial. Saini will lead the procession, which is expected to witness participation from a large number of people.

To ensure the successful conduct of the event, K Makarand Pandurang, director general of the information, public relations, languages and culture department, held a meeting with officials from various departments and representatives of voluntary organisations at district secretariat on Monday, providing necessary guidelines for the yatra.

He appealed the public to actively participate in the yatra for demonstrating respect towards the soldiers of the nation.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini to lead Panchkula Tiranga Yatra on May 13
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On