Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini to lead Panchkula Tiranga Yatra on May 13

A ‘Tiranga Yatra - Deshbhakti ke naam’ (Tricolor Journey - In the name of patriotism) will be organised in Panchkula on Tuesday in honour of the armed forces. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini will lead the procession, which is expected to witness participation from a large number of people. (HT Photo)

The yatra will commence from the open theatre at Yavanika Town Park, Sector 5, Panchkula, and will conclude at Major Sandeep Shankla Chowk, where Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and others will lay wreaths at the memorial. Saini will lead the procession, which is expected to witness participation from a large number of people.

To ensure the successful conduct of the event, K Makarand Pandurang, director general of the information, public relations, languages and culture department, held a meeting with officials from various departments and representatives of voluntary organisations at district secretariat on Monday, providing necessary guidelines for the yatra.

He appealed the public to actively participate in the yatra for demonstrating respect towards the soldiers of the nation.