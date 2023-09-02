Simultaneous polls a valuable initiative, says Haryana CM
The CM said simultaneous elections will result in substantial savings of taxpayers’ money while curbing corruption and circulation of illicit funds
Haryana chief minister (CM) Manoharlal Khattar has described Union government’s move to explore ‘one nation-one election’ possibility in the country as “definitely a valuable initiative” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been a long-standing advocate of simultaneous elections.
“The successful implementation of one nation-one election initiative would bring about numerous benefits for India, including substantial financial savings, improved governance, reduced corruption and a more robust democratic process,” Khattar said in a statement.
