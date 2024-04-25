Haryana CM Saini checks wheat procurement at Karnal mandi

Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini on Wednesday inspected the ongoing wheat procurement process at Karnal grain market. Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini on Wednesday inspected the ongoing wheat procurement process at Karnal grain market. (HT Photo)

Accompanied by party leaders Jagmohan Anand, Sanjay Bathla, Yudhveer Saini and others, Saini asked the officials concerned to ensure that farmers are not hassled, and the process goes on smoothly.

The procurement is at the last stages at the mandis that are already full with the produce, while harvesting in the fields nears end in the state.

The chief minister was at the mandi to attend a party programme organised by arhtiyas association.

During the event, Saini, who is the BJP candidate for the Karnal bypoll, was weighed with laddoos that were later distributed among the gathering.

Saini said that the promise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “Viksit Bharat” is getting full public support.

He also hit out at the Opposition and claimed that as they don’t have any issue to counter the BJP, they get involved in baseless accusations, while the public has already decided to give full majority to his party.

Earlier in the day, the CM also attended “sangat darshan” at Atam Manohar Jain Mandir and met ayurvedic practitioner Devender Batra.