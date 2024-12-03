Haryana CM Saini: Farmers should protest in Cong-ruled states for MSP

Days ahead of the farmers’ march to the national capital on December 6, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday said that they should protest in Congress-ruled states to seek minimum support price (MSP) and the Centre, and the Haryana government is committed to provide assured price on crops. Days ahead of the farmers’ march to the national capital on December 6, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday said that they should protest in Congress-ruled states to seek minimum support price (MSP) and the Centre, and the Haryana government is committed to provide assured price on crops. (HT Photo)

Saini was in Ladwa, his assembly constituency, as part of his ongoing “dhanyawad doura” where he visited six villages to address corner meetings and hear grievances.

Speaking to media on ‘Dilli Kooch’ call by farmers, the CM said, “They should stage a dharna in Punjab or in Congress-ruled states that are not giving MSP. We have given the MSP and are still giving. Congress spread lies that the MSP will end, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi is raising MSP on crops every time and adding more crops to the list.”

He said that his party’s government has worked for the people in the last 10 years, while the “Congress has been spreading only lies for the last 55 years”.

Meanwhile, the chief minister announced grants of ₹1.11 crore in all the five villages he visited.

During his programmes, he also invited the villagers for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Panipat on December 9, where he will launch “Bima Sakhi Yojana”, a scheme by Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) aimed at empowering women.