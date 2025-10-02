Haryana CM Saini to visit Japan from October 5 to 11

Haryana industries and commerce minister Rao Narbir Singh has said that chief minister Nayab Singh Saini will lead a high-level delegation on a visit to Japan from October 5 to 11. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini will lead a high-level delegation on a visit to Japan from October 5 to 11. (Sourced)

During this visit, the chief minister will meet Japanese investors and present various investment opportunities in Haryana. He will also visit the Haryana Pavilion at the Global Investors’ Exhibition in Japan to invite more investors to explore the state’s business-friendly ecosystem.

He said that currently Japan invests nearly one-third of its total investments in Haryana, reflecting the state’s strong industrial potential.

He said that due to the significant contribution of Japanese investors, Gurugram has emerged as a global industrial hub, especially after the establishment of Maruti in the automobile sector in the 1980s Gurugram has grown into a key center of industrial development.

Industries such as auto components, electronics, electrical, software, hardware, and the cyber city have witnessed rapid growth in the region, he said.

The minister said that over 600 Japanese companies are actively operating in Gurugram, serving as major sources of employment generation and technological advancement in the state.