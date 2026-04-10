Chandigarh, Haryana is to launch an automated revenue administration system next month, marking a significant leap toward paperless, citizen-centric governance.

Haryana CM to launch automated Revenue System next month

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Financial Commissioner Revenue & Disaster Management, Sumita Misra, on Friday, chaired a high-level review meeting with Divisional Commissioners & Deputy Commissioners, setting the tone for a comprehensive transformation of the state's revenue administration with urgency, accountability and technology at its core, an official statement said.

Misra directed that nearly 1,900 freshly trained, tech-savvy patwaris be deployed across districts at the earliest.

These digitally skilled officers will handle critical responsibilities central to land governance, including Aadhaar integration of land records, updating Lal Dora maps, accurate land demarcation using rovers, and verifying digital data under AgriStack.

'Lal Dora' refers to land that is part of the village 'abadi' and is used for non-agricultural purposes only.

On demarcation, rover-based technology is being deployed to close all pending online cases within strict timelines. She urged DCs to immediately clear all cases pending beyond prescribed timelines, with zero tolerance for pendency exceeding five days.

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{{^usCountry}} Districts have been tasked to eliminate backlogs on a priority basis through continuous monitoring and strict accountability at every level. The review meeting highlighted progress in digital governance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Districts have been tasked to eliminate backlogs on a priority basis through continuous monitoring and strict accountability at every level. The review meeting highlighted progress in digital governance. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The paperless registration system has processed over 3.23 lakh applications, with nearly 84 per cent already approved. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The paperless registration system has processed over 3.23 lakh applications, with nearly 84 per cent already approved. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On land records, around 85 per cent of geo-referenced villages are now on the Bhu-Naksha portal, improving the accuracy and accessibility of land data across the state. Progress on agricultural digitalisation is equally encouraging, the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On land records, around 85 per cent of geo-referenced villages are now on the Bhu-Naksha portal, improving the accuracy and accessibility of land data across the state. Progress on agricultural digitalisation is equally encouraging, the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Work on the AgriStack Farmer Registry is advancing steadily, and the Digital Crop Survey has crossed 54 per cent completion, strengthening data-driven agricultural planning at scale. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Work on the AgriStack Farmer Registry is advancing steadily, and the Digital Crop Survey has crossed 54 per cent completion, strengthening data-driven agricultural planning at scale. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Jamabandi updation has reached approximately 86 per cent, with remaining cases being fast-tracked for early disposal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jamabandi updation has reached approximately 86 per cent, with remaining cases being fast-tracked for early disposal. {{/usCountry}}

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Special emphasis was laid on Khana Kasht cases, where delays have been flagged at multiple levels.

Misra directed officials to handle such cases diligently, adhere to standard procedures, and ensure timely resolution under the supervision of the Divisional Commissioner and the Deputy Commissioner.

Khana Kasht is a key column in land records that specifically records the cultivator's particulars.

"The upcoming automation system is set to mark a defining new chapter in Haryana's revenue administration, integrating mutation, registration and record management on a single, unified digital platform. Citizens will be able to upload documents online, access records digitally and receive faster approvals, drastically reducing the need for physical visits and cutting through layers of delay," the statement said.

A key highlight of the review was the progress under the Yuva Aapda Mitra Scheme, which is strengthening disaster preparedness at the grassroots level.

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Over 5,000 youth volunteers are being trained and equipped with Emergency Responder Kits and insurance coverage. Training has been completed in Sonipat and Kurukshetra, while expansion is underway in Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Rewari, Yamunanagar and Panchkula.

Districts have been directed to ensure kit distribution and proper documentation in the planned programme, which also motivates volunteers.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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