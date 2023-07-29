Haryana CM waives off penalty, interest on pending water bills

In major relief to consumers, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday announced to waive-off penalty and interest on outstanding water bills.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar presenting a hearing aid to a differently abled person during the Jan Samvad programme at Ateli in Mahendragarh on Friday. (HT Photo)

Now, the consumers only have to clear the outstanding bills, which the CM said, can be paid in instalments.

Addressing people at a Jan Samvad programme in Mahendragarh’s Ateli, Khattar said some of the water bills have been pending for years and fine between ₹15,000 and ₹40,000 had been imposed against it.

“After the issue came in our knowledge, we decided to waive-off the penalty and interest. As per the previously prescribed rates, ₹40 per month is fixed for general category citizens and ₹20 per month for the Scheduled Caste (SC) consumers,” he added.

The CM also announced to give ₹3 crore for the construction of a community centre at Ateli.

Public grievances resolved

An elderly woman, Santosh Devi of Bharaf village, who had been running from pillar to post for the last several months for old-age pension certificate finally received it following the CM’s intervention.

Interacting with the media, the Haryana CM said 14,000 written complaints have been received on the Jan Samvad portal, out of which 2,500 have been disposed of and the pending complaints will be resolved soon.

Khattar also announced to construct walls at cremation grounds in villages across the state under the Shiv Dham Naveenikaran Yojana.

“Haryana transport buses will be deployed to ferry girl students from villages to their schools and a teacher will be assigned the responsibility of the nodal officer to look after this process. If there is no arrangement for Haryana state transport, then children can commute to school by any private vehicle of the same village and rates will be fixed for each student,” he added.

He also inaugurated two roads, constructed at a cost of ₹4.8 crore, in Ateli assembly segment. He also announced open-air gyms for every village.

The CM said that Dayalu Yojana was started from April 1 this year, under which the government is providing financial assistance from ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh to different age groups.

“Financial aid of ₹4 lakh each has also been given to 35 families who have lost loved ones due to floods,” the CM added.