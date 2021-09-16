Haryana commissions 90% of allotted oxygen plants

The Haryana government has commissioned 90% of the pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants allotted by the central government to tackle the fallout of the surge in coronavirus (Covid-19) infection.

A health department spokesperson said the state has commissioned 36 PSA plants of the 40 allotted to them and is categorised in the green zone by the central government.

The spokesperson said the state government will also set up PSA oxygen plants at the community health centres (CHC). With the availability of oxygen at medical institutions becoming imperative due to the pandemic, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has assured that the PSA plants will be installed at CHC-level as per the allotment made by the Centre, and the remaining institutions will get plants from the state government, the spokesperson said.

The state government has set up 36 PSA plants in a span of nine months and every civil hospital has one such plant now, the spokesperson said.

The Centre has categorised the country into red, yellow and green zones which is directly proportional to the progress of the installation of PSA plants. The states which have commissioned most of the plants allotted are in the green zone.