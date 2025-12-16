Haryana: Complaints on CM Window symbol of trust, says Saini

Underscoring the need of complete honesty, integrity and transparency from officials handling complaints registered on the CM Window, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday said that every complaint registered on the CM Window is a living symbol of the public trust. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini addressing a gathering on Monday.

While interacting with those associated with the CM Window from all districts of the state, the chief minister said that since these officials are directly connected to the chief minister through this platform, their accountability to the public increases manifold.

He said that collective efforts are required to make the CM Window a strong and reliable system. Sustaining this trust, he said, will ensure that the administrative machinery functions with greater dedication, sensitivity and efficiency.

The CM Window portal was launched on December 25, 2014, with the objective of providing prompt solutions to the problems faced by common citizens. So far, about 15 lakh complaints have been received on the portal, out of which over 14 lakh complaints have been resolved. This, he said, reflects the government’s firm commitment to prioritising public grievance redressal.

Saini further said that when a citizen registers a complaint on the CM Window, it is not merely an issue being reported, but an expression of trust in the chief minister and the government. “Therefore, it is imperative that this robust platform remains transparent, responsive and sensitive, so that public confidence continues to grow stronger,” he said, urging officials associated with the CM Window to thoroughly examine each complaint and ensure fair, transparent and timely resolution.