Sun, Jul 27, 2025
Haryana concludes auction of 1,194 liquor zones

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Jul 27, 2025 05:34 am IST

A spokesperson of the excise and taxation department said that the Gurugram district with the highest revenue of ₹3,875 crore accounted for 27% of the state’s total revenue.

The Haryana excise and taxation department has earned a licence fee of 14,342 crore after concluding the auction of 1,194 retail liquor zones for 2025-27 financial years. The revenue receipts will be earned over a period of 21 months and 20 days.

Among the highest revenue earning districts are - Sonepat ( ₹1,066 crore), Rewari ( ₹654 crore), Hisar ( ₹615 crore), Karnal ( ₹612 crore) and Panipat ( ₹605 crore). (HT File)
A spokesperson of the excise and taxation department said that the Gurugram district with the highest revenue of 3,875 crore accounted for 27% of the state’s total revenue. This was followed by Faridabad which got 1,696 crore (12% of state’s total revenue). Among the highest revenue earning districts are - Sonepat ( 1,066 crore), Rewari ( 654 crore), Hisar ( 615 crore), Karnal ( 612 crore) and Panipat ( 605 crore).

The spokesperson said that following prompt and strong action by state law enforcement agencies against criminals the excise auctions were concluded faster. “Even a district like Yamunanagar which had seen lesser participation in initial rounds of auctions, was also able to achieve a revenue of 439.88 crore, as compared to 237.81 crore in 2024-25 excise auctions,” the spokesperson said.

