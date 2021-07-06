Haryana Cong MLAs meet KC Venugopal, seek key role for Bhupinder Singh Hooda

On Monday, a group of MLAs from the Congress'; Haryana unit met party general secretary KC Venugopal, seeking a key position for former state chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and also a leadership change, news agency PTI reported. Hooda is currently serving as the leader of opposition (LoP) in the Haryana Assembly.

The 22 MLAs met Venugopal at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi on Monday. Of the total 31 MLAs in the state, majority are faithful to Hooda.

After almost six years, the Haryana Congress is beginning with an organisational reshuffle.

“We discussed organisational matters pertaining to the state unit as for many years district unit presidents have not been appointed… political situation in the state in the backdrop of ongoing farmers’ agitation, upcoming panchayat polls… all these issues were discussed,” MLA Kuldeep Vats said while addressing reporters on Monday, according to PTI.

Four days back, 19 MLAs from Haryana met the state’s affairs in charge Vivek Bansal in the national capital on July 1, where they sought a strong leadership for the party and also pushed for a key role for Bhupinder Singh Hooda and a greater say in all organisational matters.

Post the meeting, Bansal said the MLAs had not met for a long time due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic and hence it was decided to take their feedback about the political situation in Haryana and also seek suggestions with regard to Congress’ organisation structure along with the upcoming panchayat elections.

On the other hand, a senior Congress leader, who was a part of the July 1 meeting with Vivek Bansal , pointed out the MLAs requested for a change of leadership at the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC)-level in order to strengthen the party.

During both these meetings, the MLAs said the Congress has not had any district unit presidents for the last eight years.

The fast paced developments in Haryana Congress come at a time when the party is facing infighting in neighbouring Punjab, where senior leader Navjot Singh Sidhu is at loggerheads with chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh. Singh will be meeting Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi today and discussions are expected to take place on how to resolve the ongoing crisis.

(With PTI inputs)

