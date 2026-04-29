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Haryana Cong seeks guv’s intervention in UAPA case against MLA

The memorandum signed by 21 MLAs including Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, said that a criminal case was registered in August 2023 at Nagina police station in Nuh against some persons on the complaint of one Madan Lal

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 06:22 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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Haryana Congress legislators on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh seeking his intervention in an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act  against party’s Ferozepur Jhirka MLA, Mamman Khan, alleging that the case was based on false allegations.

Haryana Cong seeks guv’s intervention in UAPA case against MLA

The memorandum signed by 21 MLAs including Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, said that a criminal case was registered in August 2023 at Nagina police station in Nuh against some persons on the complaint of one Madan Lal. Lal alleged that on July 31, 2023, a mob of Muslims approached his shop while raising communal slogans and later set the shop on fire.

The memorandum said that during investigations, Sections 201, 395, 397, 107, 120-B of Indian Penal Code and Sections 3, 10 and 11 of UAPA were added. However, during the investigation, Sections 3, 10 & 11 of UAPA were deleted but Sections 13 (1) (a), 13 (1) (b), 15 (1) (a), 15 (1) (b) and 16 of UAPA were added, the memorandum said.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana Cong seeks guv’s intervention in UAPA case against MLA
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana Cong seeks guv’s intervention in UAPA case against MLA
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