Haryana Congress working president Gujjar resigns

Hours after Congress managed to win a Rajya Sabha seat by a narrow margin despite cross-voting by its own MLAs, Ram Kishan Gujjar, one of the three working presidents of the party’s state unit, resigned on Tuesday. During a press briefing at Haryana Vidhan Sabha, LoP Bhupinder Singh Hooda acknowledged the resignation but refused to comment further on it. (HT Photo for representation)

Gujjar, a two-time Congress MLA and former chief parliamentary secretary, was a known face in the region and was considered a close aide of Sirsa MP Kumari Selja. Gujjar submitted his resignation from the party membership and all posts to national president Mallikarjun Kharge. No reason was mentioned in his resignation, a copy of which HT has.

Jhajjar MLA Geeta Bhukkal on Tuesday indicated that the Naraingarh MLA Shalley Chaudhary, wife of Ram Kishan Gujjar, was allegedly involved in cross-voting. However, Gujjar denied the allegations against his wife, calling them an attempt to defame her.

It is worth mentioning that Naraingarh in Ambala district is the home town of CM Nayab Singh Saini. Chaudhary defeated CM’s close aide Pawan Saini in the 2024 elections. Data shows that in the 2014 assembly elections, Gujjar unsuccessfully contested against BJP’s Saini from the seat, which he won twice in the 2005 and 2009 elections.

During a press briefing at Haryana Vidhan Sabha, LoP Bhupinder Singh Hooda acknowledged the resignation but refused to comment further on it. “The resignation should have come from the MLA herself, not her husband,” he said.