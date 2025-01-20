Haryana considering new schemes in budget to promote startups: Saini

Blurb-Prime Minister praises start-ups from Ambala and Hisar in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme. Chief minister Nayab Saini watching Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme in Kaithal on Sunday. (Sourced)

Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini on Sunday reiterated the government’s resolve to establish the state as a leading start-up hub after Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the growing start-up culture in cities like Ambala and Hisar in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme.

In an earlier episode, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also praised the efforts of Kaithal’s young farmer, Virendra Yadav, for his work on stubble management.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his happiness that cities like Ambala and Hisar are emerging as hubs for start-ups and remarked that the start-up culture is not confined to large cities alone, with more than half of the start-ups in smaller cities being led by our daughters,” Haryana government said in a statement.

Addressing the party workers in Kaithal after listening to the 118th episode of Prime Minister Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme, chief minister Saini said that Haryana is home to many young entrepreneurs whose start-ups are now setting benchmarks, with turnovers ranging from ₹100 to ₹200 crore.

“The state government is actively considering new schemes in the upcoming budget for the financial year 2025-26 to promote start-ups,” said Saini adding that the government is committed to establishing Haryana as a leading startup hub.

“The government is making concerted efforts to position Haryana as a major player in the national startup ecosystem, aligning with the goals of ‘Make in India’ and ‘Startup India.”

He said the aim is not only to accelerate the state’s economic development but also to create new employment opportunities for the youth, ensuring that Haryana earns a distinctive identity as a hub of innovation and entrepreneurship across the country.

Later, in response to a query Saini reaffirmed that the Haryana government follows a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and that corruption would not be tolerated at any level.