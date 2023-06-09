Chandigarh: Booked for killing dog, sub-inspector bites complainant

Four days after police booked a sub-inspector (SI) from Haryana for killing a stray dog by electrocution outside his government accommodation in Sector 23, the accused allegedly bit the complainant’s hand after hurling abuses on Thursday.

The victim, Kasturi Lal, 62, a retired Chandigarh administration officer, suffered bite injuries on the hand. (HT Photo)

Identified as Randhir Singh, 54, the sub-inspector locked himself up in his house after the assault to evade arrest, while the victim, Kasturi Lal, 62, a retired UT administration officer, bled outside.

In a fresh complaint against Randhir, Kasturi said despite being booked for electrocuting a stray dog on Sunday, the cop was not arrested and living in his house comfortably.

On Thursday, Kasturi said he was standing in the courtyard of his house, when Randhir suddenly started hurling abuses at him.

“He dared me to step out of the house. As I went out, Randhir attacked me and bit my hand ferociously. Hearing my screams, my son and wife rushed to my aid, when Randhir turned on them too, causing injuries on my wife’s head, while my hand started bleeding profusely,” said Kasturi.

After the complainant informed police, cops from the Sector 17 police station and Sector 22 police post reached the scene, but Randhir ran back inside his house.

Despite numerous requests by the cops, the injured couple refused to go to the hospital, anticipating that the accused cop will flee.

Meanwhile, police were yet to arrest the sub-inspector till the filing of the report and cops remained deployed outside his house to prevent him from fleeing.

“We are yet to arrest the accused, but will take appropriate action once we nab him. We have stationed cops outside his house for now. We have to be careful as he also has a service weapon and any forcible action may backfire,” a cop privy to the case said.

Earlier on Sunday, Kasturi had told the police that he noticed a stray dog lying outside Randhir’s gate while he was out for a morning walk around 6 am.

He initially thought that the dog was asleep. When he stepped out of his house again around 10 am, the dog was still lying in the same position. On approaching the animal, he realised that it had died. When he, along with neighbours, tried lifting the dog, it was found entangled in a wire.

Another neighbour felt a shock while trying to free the carcass from the wire, Kasturi had claimed.

“The wire was hanging from a window of the SI’s house. He had installed the live wire to prevent stray animals from entering. We immediately informed the police, following which cops reached the spot,” he had added in his complaint.

When police contacted the accused then, he was away visiting his native in Yamunanagar.

The sub-inspector was back then booked under Sections 11 (i) (l) (mutilate or kill any animal) of the Animal Cruelty Act and Section 336 (act endangering life of others) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 17 police station.

