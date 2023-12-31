Haryana cops lathi-charge protesting guest teachers, body’s state president among many injured

The state president of the guest teachers’ body “Rajkiya Atithi Adhyapak Manch” (RAAM) was injured, while two-three others received minor wounds during lathi-charge by police in Yamunanagar on Sunday. The members of Rajkiya Atithi Adhyapak Manch during a protest in Yamunanagar on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The president, Rajender Sharma Shastri, along with 200 guest teachers, had gathered at the grain market in Jagadhari town in support of their pending demand of regularisation of services and pay hike.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

They were planning to move towards the residence of school education minister Kanwar Pal, when they were stopped by the police that led to confrontation.

Police said they warned of blocking road outside the mini secretariat, while the protestors said they were only moving towards the minister’s residence.

A guest teacher said they had earlier planned to gather opposite Gupta Palace near the minister’s residence, but after police didn’t allow them to do so, they shifted to the market.

Rakesh Sharma, Yamunanagar district president, claimed that a total of seven guest teachers were injured, including two with serious wounds, while four of them are under police custody.

“We are working with 1/3rd of the salary than that of a regular teacher. We are performing all the duties like them for the last 18 years. We met chief minister last year, where our demands related to medical and equal work, equal pay were accepted. But since then, there has been no official notification issued, nor our demand for a meeting with the CM was accepted. We were moving towards the residence of the minister, when police attacked on us. Our president was cornered and brutally lathi-charged. There was no plan of road block,” he told the HT.

Injured president Rajender, who was admitted to the district civil hospital, told the reporters that they were only demanding that the minister should arrange a meeting with the chief minister to discuss their pending demands.

“We have been protesting in Karnal for last 115 days demanding regularization considering our work experience of 18 years, but there has been no reply from the government,” he said.

SP Ganga Ram Punia remained incommunicado, but a police spokesperson said despite repeated requests from the local administration and police, the teachers remained adamant on reaching the residence, and while they were being stopped, several ran towards the other gate.

“During the scuffled with the police, a guest teacher Rajendra Shastri got injured in the use of mild force while following the proper procedure. He is being treated and his condition is stable. The main suspects, who obstructed the police work, and disobeyed the law, have been identified and a case is being registered against them,” a statement from the police read.