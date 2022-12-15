Haryana CS directs officials to send requisition of Group-C posts

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news
Published on Dec 15, 2022 01:19 AM IST

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal has directed all the administrative secretaries to send requisition of Group-C posts of their departments to Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) by December 15. The HSSC is likely to declare the result of Common Eligibility Test (CET) examination held recently, the chief secretary said. Presiding over the meeting regarding requisition of Group-C posts with administrative secretaries and officers of the HSSC, the CS directed the concerned department to create a separate quota of 3% of total Group C posts for eligible sports persons. These quota posts exist in selected departments namely home, sports and youth affairs, school education and elementary education.

