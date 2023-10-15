Haryana: Cyber cell saved 4cr public money from conmen in September

Police on Saturday claimed to have saved public money amounting to ₹4 crore, a record figure for this year, from online fraudsters by promptly redressing 6,247 complaints received through the cyber helpline in September.

An official spokesperson said to address complaints related to cyber fraud, the police have increased manpower on helpline number -1930, operated by the Union home ministry.

“This ensures that the golden hour, a time period during which the chances of recovering the money were high, can be utilised effectively. By taking prompt action, people’s savings can be protected from cyber fraud. Apart from this, an action plan was prepared in a meeting with private bank officials so that bank employees and the cyber helpline team could make united efforts and take prompt action,’’ the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson said earlier in August, 6,064 complaints were received on the cyber helpline and the cyber team saved the fraud to the tune of about ₹3.78 lakh. Similarly, an additional amount of ₹35 lakh was held in September as compared to August.

The spokesperson said to stop cybercrime, it is necessary to take immediate action on the complaint received on the helpline number and send it to the nodal officers of the bank and the officers of the concerned bank also take immediate action on it and freeze the money. The sooner this process is completed, the sooner the fraudulent amount can be held.

