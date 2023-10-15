Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana: Cyber cell saved 4cr public money from conmen in September

Haryana: Cyber cell saved 4cr public money from conmen in September

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 15, 2023 06:52 AM IST

An official spokesperson said to address complaints related to cyber fraud, the police have increased manpower on helpline number -1930, operated by the Union home ministry

Police on Saturday claimed to have saved public money amounting to 4 crore, a record figure for this year, from online fraudsters by promptly redressing 6,247 complaints received through the cyber helpline in September.

The spokesperson said earlier in August, 6,064 complaints were received on the cyber helpline and the cyber team saved the fraud to the tune of about 3.78 lakh. (Getty image)

An official spokesperson said to address complaints related to cyber fraud, the police have increased manpower on helpline number -1930, operated by the Union home ministry.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“This ensures that the golden hour, a time period during which the chances of recovering the money were high, can be utilised effectively. By taking prompt action, people’s savings can be protected from cyber fraud. Apart from this, an action plan was prepared in a meeting with private bank officials so that bank employees and the cyber helpline team could make united efforts and take prompt action,’’ the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson said earlier in August, 6,064 complaints were received on the cyber helpline and the cyber team saved the fraud to the tune of about 3.78 lakh. Similarly, an additional amount of 35 lakh was held in September as compared to August.

The spokesperson said to stop cybercrime, it is necessary to take immediate action on the complaint received on the helpline number and send it to the nodal officers of the bank and the officers of the concerned bank also take immediate action on it and freeze the money. The sooner this process is completed, the sooner the fraudulent amount can be held.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
police cyber fraud
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP