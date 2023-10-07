Haryana: Decks cleared for 800 MW thermal power plant in Yamunanagar

The Union power ministry has given a go-ahead to the Haryana government to set up an 800 megawatt (MW) supercritical thermal power expansion unit at Yamunanagar. The planned 800 MW unit is an extension of the two 300 MW units DCRTPP Yamunanagar. (HT File/For representational purposes only)

Following an informal suggestion made by the Prime Minister to the Union power ministry for exploring the feasibility of setting up the power plant at a coal pithead outside Haryana, the state power utilities had earlier in June told the central electricity authority (CEA) that the state-based power plants were more beneficial as compared to the pithead power plants considering the cost-to-consumer factor.

A pithead power plant being located in extreme proximity to a coal mine is expected to bring down the energy generation cost as its location reduces the cost of coal transportation.

During a June 22 meeting, convened by Union power minister RK Singh with power officials of several states, including Haryana, the state government had contested the contention of having a thermal power unit at a coal pithead. In a June 27 communication to the CEA, the HPGCL said that the total landed cost of power from a Haryana-based power unit would be ₹3.23 per unit as compared to ₹3.38 per unit from a pithead-based power unit outside the state. The cost analysis, done by the generator, taking into account transportation of coal cost, point of connection charges impact, energy charge rates and return on equity has estimated savings of about ₹185 crores per year.

“Host states like Chhattisgarh are pressing for 5% to 7.5% power on energy charge rate (ECR) basis through implementation agreement. Odisha is pressing for 14%/12% as per its August 8, 2008 policy. Therefore, the opportunity cost of non-availing of that much power from the pithead plant has been loaded,” a communication said.

State power officials said that the savings expected from the coal transportation cost would get offset by the free power they would have to give to the pithead state on ECR basis.

The communique to CEA also said that Haryana would save substantially by setting up a brownfield expansion unit at Yamunanagar on account of land availability, water, railway infrastructure, raw water reservoir, raw water intake channel and ash dyke for the new plant. Moreover, there are no rehabilitation and resettlement issues related to land acquisition at Yamunanagar, an otherwise big challenge in power sector, the communique said.

Haryana power utilities chairman PK Das said that central government has agreed with the state government’s contentions during last week’s review meeting regarding addition of energy generation capacity. “The Ministry of Power has given a go ahead to Haryana Power Generation Corporation Ltd (HPGCL) to commission the third 800 MW unit at Yamunanagar. Also, a bridge linkage of coal for the proposed Yamunanagar plant has been provided at Jharkhand,” Das said.

Chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal who Friday held a project review meeting said the state government has set a timeline of 52 months for the project’s completion, with the commercial operations scheduled to start within 48 months.

Regarding the coal linkage, Kaushal said that the annual coal requirement stands at 37.1 lakh metric tonnes. The CS said that irrigation department has confirmed the availability of 22 cusecs of water for the project.

The planned 800 MW unit is an extension of the two 300 MW units DCRTPP Yamunanagar. Officials said that the existing contracted power capacity of Haryana was 13,524 MW with the expected power demand during summer peak season being 13,463 MW.

Presently, 8,282 MW (61.24%) is being arranged from outside the state while 5,242 MW (38.76 %) is being managed through internal generation. While the expected demand in 2030 will be 19,000 MW, the internal generation by that time will reduce to 4,532 MW on account of phasing out of 710 MW entire capacity of Panipat thermal power station. This will further result in an increased ratio of power import from outside the state and necessitates internal capacity addition, as otherwise it may create state network stability issues.

The HPGCL had on January 16 floated a global tender for setting up the 800 MW unit at Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram Thermal Power Plant (DCRTPP), Yamuna Nagar in engineering procurement and construction (EPC) mode.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Hitender Rao Hitender Rao is Senior Associate Editor covering the state of Haryana. A journalist with over two decades of experience, he writes on politics, economy, migration and legal affairs with a focus on investigative journalism. ...view detail