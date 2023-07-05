Haryana eateries to remain open round the clock, says dy CM Dushyant

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala announced on Tuesday that restaurants across the state will remain open round-the-clock without any restriction on them to close at night.

This decision was taken in a meeting of various departments that deputy CM chaired, an official spokesperson said.

The office bearers of the restaurants union from across the state had recently met Chautala, urging the state government to allow them to keep their establishments open for 24 hours so that people can get food as per their convenience.

Chautala directed the officers that keeping in mind the convenience of the restaurants and the general public, the restaurant owners of the state who want to keep their restaurants open for 24 hours in future, can keep them open. “No one can force them to shut down, but they will have to register with the labour department and follow other terms and conditions,” said deputy CM.

