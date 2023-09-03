Haryana to release compensation for crop loss by Sept-end: Dushyant Chautala

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Saturday said that e-girdawari has been carried out for the crops damaged due to floods in the state and the compensation for it would be given by September-end.

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Saturday said that e-girdawari has been carried out for the crops damaged due to floods in the state and the compensation for it would be given by September-end.

Dushyant had visited several villages in Jind and heard public grievances. Interacting with the media in Narwana, Dushyant said 12 districts had been affected by the floods.

“The compensation will be released by the end of this month. Our government has decided to develop seven industrial parks, including two in Jind. The process has been started by the Haryana State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation. We will develop two industrial parks on 740 acres near Khatkar toll plaza in Jind. Farmers who are willing to sell their land can register on e-portal till September 27,” he added.

Replying to the one nation, one election panel, the deputy CM said the move will decrease the unnecessary expenditure on elections.

“This move will give a stable and better government in the nation. The regional parties will be strengthened by implementing this formula,” he added.

