Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / More than 54 lakh MT wheat procured in Haryana: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala

More than 54 lakh MT wheat procured in Haryana: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 24, 2023 11:46 PM IST

In the next two days, ₹9,000 crore will be deposited in the bank accounts of the farmers after procurement of grains, said Haryana deputy CM Dushyant Chautala who was visiting various areas of Fatehabad district.

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala said on Monday that more than 54 lakh metric tonne (MT) wheat has been procured and 5,800 crore transferred directly to the bank accounts of the farmers.

Haryana deputy CM Dushyant Chautala said on Monday that more than 54 lakh metric tonne (MT) wheat has been procured and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,800 crore transferred directly to the bank accounts of the farmers. (HT File Photo)
Haryana deputy CM Dushyant Chautala said on Monday that more than 54 lakh metric tonne (MT) wheat has been procured and 5,800 crore transferred directly to the bank accounts of the farmers. (HT File Photo)

In the next two days, 9,000 crore will be deposited in the bank accounts of the farmers after procurement of grains, said the deputy CM who was visiting various areas of Fatehabad district.

He said that there is a possibility of procuring 20 lakh MT more wheat in the coming days.

Chautala said that wheat lifting operations from mandis are in full swing and more than 52% procured wheat has been lifted from the state mandis.

The deputy CM claimed that farmers did not face any inconvenience in selling crops. Responding to a question, Chautala said that there has been no confusion regarding the e-tendering system. The Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRI) have started working with the new e-tendering system which is transparent and accountable.

Reacting to the protest by the wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, the deputy CM said that the Central government has formed a committee on the demands of players and the investigation is underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jantar mantar protest haryana committee wheat farmers dushyant chautala fatehabad district possibility + 7 more
jantar mantar protest haryana committee wheat farmers dushyant chautala fatehabad district possibility + 6 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out