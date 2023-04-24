More than 54 lakh MT wheat procured in Haryana: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala said on Monday that more than 54 lakh metric tonne (MT) wheat has been procured and ₹5,800 crore transferred directly to the bank accounts of the farmers. Haryana deputy CM Dushyant Chautala said on Monday that more than 54 lakh metric tonne (MT) wheat has been procured and ₹ 5,800 crore transferred directly to the bank accounts of the farmers. (HT File Photo)

In the next two days, ₹9,000 crore will be deposited in the bank accounts of the farmers after procurement of grains, said the deputy CM who was visiting various areas of Fatehabad district.

He said that there is a possibility of procuring 20 lakh MT more wheat in the coming days.

Chautala said that wheat lifting operations from mandis are in full swing and more than 52% procured wheat has been lifted from the state mandis.

The deputy CM claimed that farmers did not face any inconvenience in selling crops. Responding to a question, Chautala said that there has been no confusion regarding the e-tendering system. The Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRI) have started working with the new e-tendering system which is transparent and accountable.

Reacting to the protest by the wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, the deputy CM said that the Central government has formed a committee on the demands of players and the investigation is underway.