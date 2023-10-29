Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Haryana DGP reviews security arrangements ahead of Shah’s visit to Karnal

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Oct 29, 2023 06:26 AM IST

Amit Shah is scheduled to address the Antyodaya Sammelan, marking the completion of nine years of the BJP government in Haryana

Ahead of Union home minister Amit Shah’s visit to Karnal on November 2, director general of police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur conducted a comprehensive review of security and police preparations at the event venue located in Sector 4, Karnal, on Saturday.

Amit Shah is scheduled to address the Antyodaya Sammelan, marking the completion of nine years of the BJP government in Haryana. During a meeting with senior police officials from Karnal and nearby districts, the DGP emphasised maintaining law and order and ensuring security management. He asked all police personnel to remain vigilant during their duties, underscoring that any lapse in responsibility would not be tolerated.

The DGP further instructed officials to ensure that the general public do not encounter any difficulties during the event. He emphasised the need to closely monitor and identify any potential anti-social elements.

