Haryana DGP seeks premature repatriation to Intelligence Bureau

Haryana director general of police Manoj Yadava on Tuesday sought premature repatriation to the Intelligence Bureau (IB), citing career consideration and family requirements. The state government will now have to send a proposal to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for selecting Yadava’s replacement.

In a communication to additional chief secretary, home, the DGP said that he would like to return to the IB as additional director and should be relieved for rejoining the bureau. Of course, the repatriation request will need the approval of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Also read: Vij seeks new DGP, stokes controversy

“For the past 28 months, I have discharged my duties to the best of my ability as DGP in the service of citizens of Haryana. Now the IB beckons and I wish to go back to GoI due to career & family requirements. I have made a request to the Haryana govt to permit me to go back,” Yadava tweeted.

A hardcore IB officer, Yadava is of the 1988 IPS batch and had joined as the state police chief in February 2019 for two years.

Yadava, who remained posted as additional director in the Intelligence Bureau for several years was among the three IPS officers recommended by a committee of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for appointment as the state police chief. The officer had returned to his parent cadre after a 15-year tenure with the IB.

The state government in January 2021 extended his tenure till further orders since he has more than four years to retire.

Vij vs Khattar over police chief

While state home minister Anil Vij stoked a controversy by asking the additional chief secretary, home, to send a panel of officers to the UPSC to be considered as replacement for the incumbent director general of police, the chief minister firmly backed Yadava’s extended tenure. Putting an end to the row over the tenure of the state police chief, Khattar had said there was no plan to replace him.

“We are not removing him as DGP. After completion of two years, which is a minimum stipulation prescribed by the Supreme Court, the DGP has already been given an extension to continue till further orders. This means that Yadava can continue as head of police force till his retirement or when we decide to replace him. There is no decision to replace him. On the other hand, he (Yadava) may like to go for a central assignment as he has been empanelled for holding a DG rank post at the Centre. That’s for him to decide,” Khattar had said.

Options before Haryana government

Meanwhile, the state government has a couple of choices once Yadava’s repatriation is approved. “The state government can ask Yadava to continue as DGP till his successor is selected or they can appoint a caretaker DGP after taking the concurrence of the Supreme Court,” said an official.

Officers in the reckoning

The state government will send a proposal to the UPSC containing the names of the officers who are eligible for empanelment. As of now, 1988-batch officer PK Agrawal, 1989-batch officers Mohammad Akil and RC Mishra, and 1990-batch officers Shatrujeet Kapoor and Desh Raj Singh would make it to the list of IPS officers proposed for empanelment as DGP.

The UPSC will select three names and send it back to the state government for selecting the next DGP.

The UPSC while shortlisting three officers will take into consideration the length of service, the service record and range of experience for heading the police force while recommending the panel. The criterion was set by the Supreme Court. The apex court in its July 3, 2018 order had said that its directions regarding the appointment of DGP should be considered by the UPSC to mean “that persons are to be empanelled, as far as practicable, from among the people within the zone of consideration who have got clear two years of service. Merit and seniority should be given due weightage”.

The apex court in March 2019 clarified that recommendation for appointment to the post of director general of police by the UPSC and preparation of panel should be purely on the basis of merit from officers who have a minimum residual tenure of six months.