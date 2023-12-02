Haryana DGP seeks threat perception evaluation for IPS officer

Following security concerns expressed by Haryana IPS officer, Y Puran Kumar, the state director general of police (DGP) has asked the additional director general of police (ADGP), CID, to assess the threat perception to the 2001 batch officer.

Referring to a November 7 meeting held under the chairmanship of home minister, Anil Vij, to decide and resolve the issues raised by him, the IPS officer, in a November 14 representation to the home minister, said that it was discussed that his safety and security would be reviewed and appropriate action would be taken by the DGP on the recommendation of ADGP, CID. The IPS officer said that he has security concerns as he has complained against a senior IAS officer.

Kumar wrote that DGP Shatrujeet Kapur informed the home minister that officers were provided additional security based on the threat assessment done by ADGP, CID.

The office of the DGP on November 23 has thus conveyed Kumar’s concerns to the ADGP, CID, seeking evaluation of threat to the officer and taking steps to ensure the safety of the officer and his family.

Meanwhile, the Union ministry of home affairs, in a November 29 communication to Haryana chief secretary, said to take appropriate action on a representation given by Kumar on disproportionately excess ex-cadre posts in the IPS cadre of the state in violation of various rules, guidelines and instructions of the Central government.

