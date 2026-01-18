Haryana: Digital police portal to facilitate citizen access

A digital police web portal (https://digitalpolice.gov.in/), developed by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs will facilitate access to a wide range of police services including filing of crime-related complaints and reporting cyber-crime. The ACS said that services such as missing person search, vehicle NOC generation, locating the nearest police station and accessing proclaimed offender information have made police services more accessible and time-efficient. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

This was stated by Haryana Home Secretary Sumita Misra on Saturday. Misra who holds the rank of additional chief secretary (ACS) said tracking the status of complaints, obtaining copies of FIRs, and accessing information related to missing persons, stolen or recovered vehicles, and wanted criminals will also be facilitated by the web portal.

“The platform enables citizens to seek antecedent verification for domestic help, drivers, tenants and prospective employees, as well as to obtain police clearance certificates, thereby reducing the need for repeated physical visits to police stations,’’ the ACS

She said that technology-driven initiatives under the Digital Police framework will empower citizens and enhance the efficiency of law enforcement agencies.

The ACS said that services such as missing person search, vehicle NOC generation, locating the nearest police station and accessing proclaimed offender information have made police services more accessible and time-efficient. She added that the facility for blocking lost or stolen mobile phones and unblocking recovered devices through the CEIR system has proved particularly useful in safeguarding citizens against misuse of stolen devices.

Misra said that the digital police ecosystem is equally beneficial for policing and internal security with platforms like crime and criminal tracking network and systems search, interoperable criminal justice system search, monitoring of terrorism-related cases, cyber training modules and crime analytics tools which have strengthened investigation, data-driven policing and inter-agency coordination.