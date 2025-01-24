Haryana Divyang Pension scheme extended to 10 new categories

Ten new categories of persons with disabilities (PwDs) in Haryana will now be eligible for pension benefits with the council of ministers on Thursday approving amendments to the Haryana Disabled Pension Rules, 2016. This will be in addition to 11 categories of persons with disabilities already provided pension by the state government. Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini presiding over a cabinet meeting in Chandigarh on Thursday. (sourced)

An official spokesperson said 32,000 additional persons with disabilities will now be eligible to receive monthly pension benefits. The newly included categories are persons with cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, speech and language disability, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, sickle cell disease, multiple disabilities, specific learning disabilities, autism spectrum disorder and chronic neurological conditions.

The spokesperson said that as per unique disability identity portal, there were about 2.08 lakh beneficiaries receiving a monthly pension of ₹3,000 under the Haryana Divyang Pension scheme. With the inclusion of these 10 new categories, about 32,000 PwDs will be benefited. The move is aligned with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, under which the central government has included 21 disability categories.

The council of ministers also removed the age limit for individuals suffering from haemophilia and thalassemia to qualify for financial assistance. Previously, patients had to be at least 18 years old to receive financial support. Under the new rules, assistance will be provided to these individuals regardless of age. Furthermore, financial assistance for haemophilia, thalassemia and sickle cell anaemia will be provided in addition to any other social security pension the beneficiaries may already be receiving.