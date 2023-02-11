Haryana: Dress code will bring discipline in hospitals, says Anil Vij

Amid criticism, state health minister Anil Vij has defended the decision of the Haryana health department to implement a dress code in hospitals saying that the dress code in hospitals will lead to discipline and improvement. “The appearance of hospitals should be improved. At present it is difficult to differentiate between a doctor, patient and the paramedic staff,” Vij said when asked about the need to take the decision about the dress code in government hospitals during his visit to Panipat.

Hisar rape case: School principal placed under suspension

Chandigarh : Taking cognisance of the rape of a Class 6 student in a Hisar school, the Haryana government on Saturday suspended the school principal with immediate effect. An official spokesperson said that the services of the school principal have been put under suspension, as per provisions of Rule 5 of Haryana Civil Services (Punishment & Appeal) Rules, 2016. The spokesperson said that during the period of suspension, the principal’s headquarters will be in the office of the district education officer, Hisar, and she will not leave the headquarters without the permission of the competent authority.