Haryana DSP killing: 2 more accused nabbed

The police have arrested two more accused in connection with the killing of a Haryana DSP , even as the mining department issued show cause notices to 12 stone crusher operators for alleged irregularities
Published on Jul 28, 2022 03:20 AM IST
ByPTI , Nuh

The police have arrested two more accused in connection with the killing of a Haryana DSP, even as the mining department issued show cause notices to 12 stone crusher operators for alleged irregularities, officials said on Wednesday.

DSP Surender Singh, who was probing illegal mining, was killed when a truck he had signalled to stop in Haryana’s Nuh district drove over him recently. He had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills. In the wake of the killing, the mining department checked the stone crushers and has issued show cause notices to 12 operators of such facilities for alleged irregularities, officials said. The Nuh police also nabbed two more accused in connection with the DSP’s killing. With their arrest, the police has so far nabbed 11 out of total 12 accused. The remaining accused will also be nabbed soon, police said.

“Total 12 accused were involved in the murder of DSP Surender Singh. Our crime unit, Nuh team, nabbed accused Shokeen alias Aandha, resident of Raipur village in district Alwar, Rajasthan last night and he has been taken on two days police remand. “Another accused Kallu alias Fajru, resident of Pachgaon village was nabbed Wednesday evening from Tauru bus stand. We are questioning the accused,” said Varun Singla, Superintendent of Police, Nuh.

Meanwhile, when contacted Anil Atwal, Nuh mining officer, confirmed that show cause notices have been issued to 12 stone crusher operators.

After receiving their replies, action as per law will be taken against them, added Atwal.

