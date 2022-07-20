Haryana DSP murder: One held after brief exchange of fire

The Haryana Police have arrested one of the accused in the murder case of DSP Surender Singh who was killed on Tuesday when a dumper he signalled to stop in Haryana’s Nuh district ran over him.

Haryana Police spokesperson said the arrested accused has been identified as Ikkar, a resident of Panchgaon village, who was a cleaner on the dumper.

After the incident, multiple police teams were continuously raiding different locations to arrest the accused. Police have registered a case against the accused under relevant Sections of the IPC and he will be produced in court on Wednesday.

A police spokesperson said DSP Surender Singh during patrolling in the area had got inputs about illegal mining in the hills towards Panchgaon. Acting swiftly, he along with his team immediately reached the spot. On seeing the police party, a dumper driver tried to drive away his dumper towards a hilly patch while unloading his vehicle which caused the DSP’s vehicle to halt. The driver did not pay heed to DSP’s signal to halt but instead ran over him.

Police said arrested accused Ikkar was held in this case after a brief exchange of fire during which the accused was shot in the leg and was admitted to Nalhar Medical College, Nuh, for treatment. Police teams are continuously conducting raids to arrest other absconding accused, he added.