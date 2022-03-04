Haryana education board announces Class 10, 12 board exam dates

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) on Thursday released the datesheets for Class 10 and 12 board exams 2022.

Board chairman Jagbir Singh said the exams for Class 12 will be held from March 30 to April 29 while that for Class 10 will begin from March 31 and continue till April 26.

“As many as 6.68 lakh students are enrolled for board exams. Of these, 3.78 lakh students will appear for secondary exams and 2.90 lakh for Class 12 exams. We have reduced the syllabus by 30%,” the board chairman said.

“Strict action will be taken against those found guilty of indulging in unfair means. The question papers will be of 80 marks (40 marks each for subjective and objective type) and 20 marks will be for practicals and internal assessment,” he said.

“We have given a lifeline to sports players who are aiming to take part in tournaments. They can reach out to us in written by March 15 and we will conduct their exams later. The chances to appear in exams later will be given to players who will give it to us in writing,” the board chairman added.

Last year, all students in Class 10 and 12 had cleared the exams but nobody was declared topper for the first time in 51 years (since the board’s inception in 1970).

A controversy also erupted after 86% Class 12 students of total 2.21 lakh had secured more than 80% marks.

Many stakeholders had slammed the Haryana board authorities after at least 15% (46,950) of around 3.13 lakh Class 10 students scored a perfect 500/500 in the evaluation of last year’s board results.

Students all set to appear in offline mode exams

Students, parents and teachers welcomed the state board’s decision to conduct board exams in offline mode.

Manisha Kumari, a Class 12 student from a government school in Rohtak, said they are glad that the board has announced exam dates and finally their performance will be evaluated.

“Most of our syllabus has been completed and we are revising the important topics,” she added.

Praveen Sheoran, principal of a private school in Bhiwani, said these board exams are crucial because the students’ hard work will be depicted in their results.

Sanjay Dangi, of Rohtak, said his son will appear for Class 12 exams and the board has offered them a relief by announcing the exam dates.