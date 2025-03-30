Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission reconstitutes consumer advocacy cell

The Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) has reconstituted its consumer advocacy cell to make electricity consumers better informed. The Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) has reconstituted its consumer advocacy cell to make electricity consumers better informed. (AFP File)

An official spokesperson said that the restructured cell will be chaired by HERC member (law) Mukesh Garg. Its members included electricity ombudsman RK Khanna, joint director (law) Aloka Sharma, a representative from the technical section, the chief engineer of the concerned power distribution company zone, and deputy director (media) Pradeep Malik, who will also serve as member and coordinator.

The cell’s primary objective is to educate consumers about their rights and the role of the Consumer Grievance Redressal Forum. The spokesperson said that it will monitor compliance of forum’s and ombudsman’s orders, address billing disputes, promote energy conservation and safety, and ensure adherence to Section 57 of the Electricity Act, 2003, which sets performance standards for distribution licensees. The cell will also analyse grievance patterns, propose policy interventions, and offer recommendations through periodic review meetings.