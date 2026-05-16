Haryana ends wheat season with 81 LMT procured, exceeding target

The 45-day long wheat procurement under the rabi marketing season 2026-27 ended on Friday, with the state government purchasing 80.89 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of crop, above than the season’s target of 75 LMT. Haryana, which ranks second in wheat production in the country, recorded a total production of 121.70 LMT this season. (HT File)

This season’s arrival was recorded at 84.45 LMT. Last year, the total arrival of wheat was 75.61 LMT, out of which 72.41 LMT was procured and the rest was purchased by private buyers.

The procurement operations, which began on April 1 at 416 purchase centres by the food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department, were later increased to 589 centres across the state.

Three agencies – Haryana State Cooperative Supply and Marketing Federation Limited (HAFED), Haryana State Warehousing Corporation and Food Corporation of India (FCI) – purchased the crop at a minimum support price (MSP) of ₹2,585 per quintal.

Haryana, which ranks second in wheat production in the country, recorded a total production of 121.70 LMT this season. According to the e-kharid portal, Sirsa tops the chart in terms of purchase and J-form performance with 10.70 LMT purchase till 8 pm on Thursday where 1.09 lakh farmers sold their crop, followed by Jind (8.31 LMT), Karnal (7.55 LMT), Fatehabad (7.40 LMT), Kaithal (6.96 LMT), Hisar (6.68 LMT) and Kurukshetra (5.20 LMT).

The figures also suggest that the government has so far credited ₹19,687.75 crore into the accounts of 10,03,530 farmers for crop purchase, with Sirsa topping the chart with ₹2,534 crore paid, followed by Karnal ( ₹1,902 crore) and Jind ( ₹1,864 crore).

Karnal additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Rahul Raiya said, “The purchase process was carried out smoothly during the season. Lifting has been completed at most of the purchase centres and is underway in the Assandh region.”

The government, in the backdrop of last year’s multi-crore paddy procurement scam in Karnal, Yamunanagar and Kurukshetra, made stringent procurement rules this season.

However, despite stricter rules, a fraud in the crop purchase was found, and two FIRs were also registered against six arhtiyas for alleged wheat influx from Uttar Pradesh into Haryana mandis.

The probe exposed that wheat of unregistered farmers from UP was fraudulently being sold in the names of Haryana farmers in at least three different grain markets of Karnal. Further investigation into the matter is underway.