Chandigarh, Haryana Energy Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday conducted a surprise inspection at the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam call centre located in Panchkula and reviewed their system for resolving electricity consumers' complaints.

Haryana Energy Minister Vij conducts surprise inspection at discom call centre

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During the inspection, he closely examined the complaint calls received at the centre, the grievance redressal mechanism, and the response provided to consumers.

He also interacted with employees and took detailed feedback on the functioning of the call centre. Vij later said that both UHBVN and Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam have established dedicated call centres to ensure prompt redressal of electricity-related complaints.

He appealed to consumers to register their complaints through the '1912' helpline, instead of directly calling employees, so that complaints can be monitored transparently and any inconvenience or dispute between consumers and employees can be avoided.

Vij said around 250 employees are working around-the-clock at the Panchkula call centre to attend electricity-related complaints.

During the inspection, he directly spoke to several consumers over the phone to assess the status of complaint resolution.

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{{^usCountry}} While some consumers expressed satisfaction over the response received, a few highlighted delays, upon which Vij immediately directed officials to take corrective measures. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While some consumers expressed satisfaction over the response received, a few highlighted delays, upon which Vij immediately directed officials to take corrective measures. {{/usCountry}}

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The energy minister said clear instructions have been issued to departmental officials to ensure resolution of electricity-related complaints within a maximum of two hours in urban areas and four hours in rural areas.

He said around 2,500 complaints were received at the call centre on Wednesday, out of which nearly half had already been resolved, while work on the remaining complaints was progressing rapidly.

During the surprise inspection, Vij directed officials to ensure that electricity consumers do not face any inconvenience and warned that accountability would be fixed against officers or employees found negligent in resolving complaints.

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