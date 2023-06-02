Haryana ensuring quality education through Mission Buniyaad, Super-100: Education minister

Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal said on Thursday that through visionary programmes like “Mission Buniyaad and Haryana Super- 100”, qualitative transformation in the education sector is being ensured by the state government. Exam answer sheet or application paper blurry view on table in examination room with blur education background of school university students taking exam test writing answer in seat row with stress (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The education minister, who also laid the foundation stone of the new campus of Haryana Super-100 at Government Senior Secondary School for Girls in Sector 4 of Rewari district, said the state government is making efforts to provide all resources to students through the education department to help them excel in studies.

He said that through the Haryana Super-100 programme, quality education is being imparted to students to help them join prestigious educational institutions of the country. He appreciated Vikalp Foundation for its commendable contribution in the Super 100 programme.

The minister said that Haryana Super 100 is a unique initiative aimed at providing quality education and an environment of competition to the students. This is a residential programme that trains students to crack IIT and NEET entrance exams.

The education minister also addressed the students selected in Super-100 batch 2023-25. Public health and cooperative minister Banwari Lal was also present on this occasion.