Haryana exporting power to Adani, says Surjewala

Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Sunday alleged that the BJP-JJP government in Haryana exported about 2,356 lakh units of electricity to Adani Power Limited (APL), Mundra, Gujarat, in a reverse flow using the high-voltage dedicated current power transmission line in the last 21 days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The former power minister during a media briefing said instead of enforcing the supply of 1,424 MW of contracted power from APL, the state government is supplying energy at the cost of public exchequer.

“It is a double whammy. APL continues to defy the power purchase agreement by not supplying 1,424 MW energy to Haryana. And, the state government is supplying almost 114 lakh units of electricity per day to APL in a reverse flow absolutely free of cost. People of Haryana are facing power cuts up to 20 hours in scorching heat,” the Congress leader said.

Surjewala said by buying electricity at ₹5.75 per unit to meet the power shortage, the state government is bleeding the public exchequer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Quoting data from Northern Regional Load Dispatch Centre (NRLDC) showing that electricity was being exported from Mahendergarh in Haryana to Mundra in Gujarat, the Congress general secretary said it showed that 2,356.30 lakh units of power was exported between April 9 and 29.

The All India Power Engineers Federation had on April 29 written to the Union power minister that the high-voltage dedicated current line was the mechanism by which the contracted power would be injected into Haryana grid at Mahendergarh. “While finalising the PPA with Adani, it was never contemplated even by the wildest imagination that the net result would be Haryana exporting 487 MW to Mundra instead of receiving 1,424 MW from Mundra,” the federation said in its letter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It added that while there was no power shortage in Gujarat, Haryana was facing crippling crunch on each and every day from April 9 to 27 when it was exporting power to the former.

Cong’s allegations a bundle of lies: Power minister Ranjit Singh

Terming Surjewala’s claims misleading, Haryana power minister Ranjit Singh said the state had nothing to do with the flow of Mundra-Mahendergarh high-voltage dedicated current transmission line. “The part of state’s power will not be affected. Haryana is making complete utilisation of the power generated from the Centre and at its own level. The share of electricity in Haryana is not being exported anywhere,” the minister said.

He said that during the Congress rule, the Mundra-Mahendergarh high-voltage dedicated current line became a part of the interstate transmission system network and it is controlled by NRLDC, which is an independent body over which Haryana has neither administrative nor operational control.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ranjit said that no power has been transacted during April from northern region to Gujarat, except from exchange between Sorang power house and Torrent power in Ahmedabad/Surat during April 13 to 15 .

“Punjab has sold power to the tune of 200 MW in April to Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited on advanced reservation open access,” the power minister said quoting the report of state load dispatch centre of Power Grid corporation, which operated this line.