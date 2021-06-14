Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Haryana extends lockdown, but all shops can open till 8pm

Haryana government allows gyms to open from 6am to 8pm with 50% capacity; sport complexes and stadia to open too, but spectators not allowed
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUN 14, 2021 12:29 AM IST
Haryana government has done away with the odd-even rule for shops besides extending the market timings while extending the lockdown till June 21. (HT File Photo)

The Haryana government on Sunday extended the statewide lockdown till 5am on June 21 “as a preventive and precautionary measure” while further relaxing the restrictions in view of the decline in new Covid cases.

According to the order issued by chief secretary Vijai Vardhan late on Sunday evening, gyms have been allowed to open from 6am to 8pm with 50% capacity, but spas will remain closed. Even sports complexes and stadia can open, but only for sports activities and no spectator will be allowed.

Also read: Haryana sees lowest single-day spike in three months

Meanwhile, doing away with the odd-even rule for markets and extending their timings, the government has allowed all shops to open from 9am to 8pm. Shopping malls, which were allowed to open last Monday, will continue to operate from 10am to 8pm.

Restaurants and bars (including in hotels and in malls) will open from 10am to 10pm with 50% seating capacity, while home delivery has been allowed till 10pm as well. Club houses, restaurants and bars at golf courses can open with 50% capacity from 10am to 10pm, instead of the earlier 8pm deadline.

Gatherings at weddings, funerals and cremations have a cap of 21 attendees, and the ban on wedding processions will remain. For other gatherings, the maximum number of attendees allowed is 50. For gatherings with more than 50 attendees, prior permission of the deputy commissioner concerned will be required.

All production units, establishments and industries have been permitted to function while strictly adhering to Covid appropriate guidelines. However, all colleges, coaching institutions, libraries and training institutes — government as well as private — will remain closed till further orders.

During the current lockdown period, ending at 5am on June 14, the state government last Monday allowed malls to open while also allowing restaurants and bars to open with 50% seating capacity from 10am to 8pm.

