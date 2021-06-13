Covid: Haryana sees lowest single-day spike in three months

Haryana on Sunday reported 43 fatalities and 339 fresh Covid-19 cases, according to the health bulletin.

It is for the first time in the past three months that the single-day infection tally has come down to this level, even as 32,373 samples were taken in the past 24 hours. In Jhajjar district, only one positive case was recorded, while the figure stood at zero in Charkhi Dadri.

With 821 patients being discharged on Sunday, the active case load has fallen to 4,661 while recovery rate has been pushed up to 98.2%. The state has recorded 7,65,861 cases so far, of which 7,52,208 have been cured. The fatality rate stands at 1.17% and the death toll at 8,992.

The 43 fatalities on Sunday were reported in 14 districts, with the highest six each in Hisar and Panipat, followed by five in Sirsa district. Four people each died in Yamunanagar and Bhiwani, while Gurugram, Jhajjar, Fatehabad and Kaithal recorded three deaths each. Two deaths were reported in Rohtak and one each in Ambala, Panchkula, Kurukshetra and Jind.

Sirsa recorded 33 new cases, followed by 31 in Palwal, 29 in Fatehabad, 27 in Yamunanagar, 26 in Hisar, 23 each in Karnal and Panipat, 19 in Gurugram, 18 in Ambala, 15 each in Rewari and Bhiwani, 13 each in Sonepat and Kurukshetra, 11 in Faridabad, 10 in Jind, nine in Nuh, seven in Panchkula, six each in Rohtak and Kaithal, four in Mahendergarh and one in Jhajjar.

The bulletin stated that 33,733 people were vaccinated on Sunday across 22 districts, increasing the cumulative coverage to over 65 lakh.